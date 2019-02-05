Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Necessity of Security and Stability for Realizing Development

Al-Obeid — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the necessity of security and stability for realizing development.

Addressing Monday the Officers and men of the Fifth Infantry Brigade (Hajjana) and other regular forces in Al-Obeid, President Al-Bashir has affirmed the state keenness to support implementation of the Renaissance Project in North Kordofan State.

He stressed that the state will continue to qualify the Armed Forces and the other regular forces through training projects and providing them with the requirements for carrying out their duties properly.

The Commander of the Fifth Infantry Brigade, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Khidir Mohamed, pointed out that the Armed Forces and the regular forces are working in harmony for keeping security and stability in North Kordofan State, stressing that the state is enjoying full security and stability.

Meanwhile, the Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Mohamed Haroun, has lauded the patriotic role of the Hajjana Brigade throughout history, reminding with its role in the collection of unlicensed weapons.