A Somali government soldier has shot and killed unarmed civilian in Mogadishu, the country's capital on Monday.

The incident took place at the busy Benadir junction.

A witness confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the soldier gunned down the man who was a local trader following an argument. It's unclear the exact reason behind the dispute.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Somali security forces cordoned off the scene and subsequently detained the soldier who is currently at police custody.