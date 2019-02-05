4 February 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Malawi: Mozambique Struggles With Refugees Returning From Malawi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — MOZAMBIQUE is battling to cater for thousands of its nationals returning to the country having fled the conflict between government forces and rebels.

A majority of 11 500 civilians that had fled to neighbouring Malawi in the northwest have returned after tensions eased between the governing Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and militants from the opposition Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO).

Most of the refugees have returned to Moatize district in the western Tete Province.

Humanitarian organisations said the influx of returnees was intensifying pressure on available resources.

The local population numbers over 61 783, including 11 500 returning refugees and 6 231 returning internally displaced persons.

"Some (people) are difficult to access for political and geographical reasons," a spokesperson of the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, lamented.

Needs identified include food insecurity, in particular related to livelihood protection, seeds and agricultural tools as well as shelter.

Malawi re-opened the Luwani Refugee Camp in the southern Neno Province on 2016 to house the influx of Mozambican refugees fleeing their country due to the rise of political tensions between rival parties.

Calm has returned to Mozambique after a series of talks between the political adversaries.

The country of over 30 million people will hold general elections in October this year.

Malawi

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - Film Based and Set in Malawi to Debut On Netflix

"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" is the story of a Malawian boy who puts his education and science to work to build a… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.