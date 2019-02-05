Eritrea: Workshop of National Association of Chemical Engineers

Asmara — The National Association of Chemical Engineers held its congress on 2 February here in the capital Asmara under the theme "Role of Chemical Engineers in Nation Building Process".

Indicating that the field of Chemical Engineering becomes very important with the fast industrial development, the Chairman of the association, Mr. Abraham Yohannes said that various institutions are playing significant role in producing chemical engineers both in quantity and quality.

At the workshop in which head of various institutions, chemical engineers and others took part, extensive discussion was conducted on basic principles of chemical engineering, work experiences in the field of chemical engineering as well as process of conducting research and the requirements that should be addressed.

Pointing out that he was impressed to observe the activities of various mining companies in Eritrea take notice on the environmental safety, Mr. Edward Mounsey, Manager of the Asmara Mining Sh. Co., called on the National Association of Chemical Engineers to organize similar programs with a bid to develop the understanding of its members.

It is to be recalled that the National Association of Chemical Engineers established in April 2018 is contributing its part in the development of industries and industrial products.