Namibia: Food Bank Is Not for Young, Able-Bodied

Young people and the physically fit are not eligible for the food bank programme, regardless of their economic status, says the poverty eradication ministry's spokesperson, Lot Ndamanomhata.

He said the programme, which started in 2016, only caters for old people, the needy and those regarded as 'special cases'.

Ndamanomhata was responding to queries from The Namibian about claims that some community members in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency were being excluded from the programme, despite being in a "needy situation".

The residents said they were being excluded from the programme because the ministry had "changed the criteria" for beneficiaries.

According to them, the ministry started re-registering the beneficiaries, already on the list of the food bank, by using the new digital Scope technology.

The community members claimed that during the registration process, they were told they were no longer eligible to benefit from the programme, although they were already on the list.

They said this was because they were told that they were young and able to provide for themselves.

Ndamanomhata, however, refuted claims that some people were removed from the list of beneficiaries, saying those claiming to be excluded were chancers who are not registered, and "are just maybe trying their luck and hoping that they will be added onto the list".

"The criteria for the food bank are clear. We don't give food to young people, especially those who are able-bodied, and those who can be economically productive and can make a living for themselves, unless it is a special case," he said.

The statistics of beneficiaries per constituency remain the same, even after the implementation of the Scope technology.

"We had already admitted that when the process started, it was a bit flawed", and that there were people who were "registered at the beginning of the programme who were not supposed to be registered".

"But what I can tell you now is that even when we introduced the Scope system, no one has been removed from the list of beneficiaries. That is a lie. All those registered at the beginning of the programme are still eligible to receive their food," he noted.

Ndamanomhata added that under the new system, the ministry faced a problem of verifying current beneficiaries because "some people have not yet submitted their fingerprints, even when they are continuously reminded to do so".

He added that those finding it hard to collect their food hampers, such as pensioners, must identify an alternative person who can be registered and receive the food on their behalf.

Earlier this year, minister Zephania Kameeta told parliament that the ministry had allocated N$52,3 million for the acquisition of food parcels, and N$15,2 million for the administration of the food bank programme.

The ministry spent about N$80 million on acquiring food during the 2017/18 financial year.

A single food bank hamper is valued at N$550, and includes a bag of maize meal, cooking oil, tinned fish, tinned beef, beans, yeast, flour, sugar and a bar of soap.