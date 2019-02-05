Sudan: Vice-President Arrives in Port Sudan

The Vice-President of the Republic, Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir and his accompanied delegation arrived at Port Sudan airport Monday morning on a two-day visit to Red Sea state during which he will inspect political, economic and executive situations.

The Vice-President will inaugurate during his visit a number of service projects in health, water and sport sectors ,in addition to opening of the Zakat Chamber's renaissance program and addressing meeting of the political forces in the state.

Kibir will also visit Suakin locality to inspect Rehabilitation of Suakin Island Project implemented within framework of the strategic cooperation protocol between Sudan and Turkey, besides visiting Sheikh Ali Baitai Khalawas(Quranic schools). sn/ab