4 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Directs National Service Secretariat to Speed Up Eradication of Illiteracy .

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, directed the National Service Secretariat to speed up work for eradicating literacy in all states of the Country by the end of 2020, adding that the State's program is to block sources of illiteracy through generalization of compulsory Basic education and that all states are to compete by submitting reports showing that every child who has reached age of six is inside a classroom.

The President of the Republic praised teachers while he was addressing graduation ceremony for people who completed fighting illiteracy course 2019 which was implemented in a partnership between the National Service Secretariat and the Ministry of Education at the Shikan Stadium in Al-Obied city, Sunday evening, stating that they are the driving force and leaders of society.

He also commended the National Service Secretariat for efforts.it made directed the North Koradofan state to continue its renaissance program, reiterating the government's continued support to the program.

During the carnival, the President handed over certificates to 40,000 graduates. sn/AB

Sudan

