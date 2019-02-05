Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurates Al-Obeid Nafir Factory for Edible Oil

Al-Obeid — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Al-Bashir, inaugurated Monday the Al-Obeid Nafir Factory for Edible Oil Production and Crop Sifting, which was established at a cost of 10.5 million dollars and consists of several lines for the production of edible oil, beans, fodder cake and the packing of hibiscus and Tabaldi crops.

The factory was established at an area of 30,000 square, and it is a partnership between the Sudanese Nafir Company and an Indian company. The factory aims to produce 300 tons of grain per day.

The President of the Republic witnessed Monday in Al-Obeid International Hospital a number of surgical operations being carried out for the first time in North Kordofan State following the rehabilitation of the hospital under the state's Nafir program.

The surgeries included activation of peripheral nerves by stimulating the spinal cord, and knee joint replacement which were carried out by Sudanese specialists from Khartoum and Al-Obeid and by Sudanese doctors working in European countries.

During his visit to the North Kordofan State, President Al-Bashir visited the Burbor project and received the eight new water canals and the conveyer line from Burbor to Benno Purification Station, announcing the launch of the expansion of Al Rahad Canal and linking it to the southern water sources of Al-Obeid City via a conveyor line.