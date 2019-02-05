Africa: Club Africain Coach Ellili Resigns After Huge Mazembe Loss

Club Africain head coach, Chiheb Ellili, has announced his resignation barely 48-hours after the 8-0 loss to TP Mazembe in their Group C Day Two clash away in Lubumbashi.

In an interview with local radio, Mosaique FM on Sunday, Ellili said the decision is "out of respect for the fans".

"I take a big part of the responsibility for Saturday's heavy loss. I doff my hat off to all the players who gave their best efforts to the team" he said.

Ellili emphasised on the great potential the team has and that it has many young players that will play a significant role in the future.

"This loss is the worst memory in my coaching career" Ellili said.

He was appointed head coach in October 2018, replacing José Riga who was fired after three months at the helm due to poor results.

Meanwhile, the Africain is yet to make an official response on this development. Africain host Mazembe in the reverse in a fortnight. The Tunisians are without any point after two rounds of matches. Constantine leads the pack on six points, with Mazembe trailing on three.