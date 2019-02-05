4 February 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Modification of Group B Matches

Tagged:

Related Topics

Due to technical problems with lighting at the Maradi Stadium, the Group B matches of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019, have been rescheduled and the kick-off times modified accordingly.

The decision was taken in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee and other stakeholders.

The new schedule for Group B matches is as follows;

*Match 4: Burkina Faso vs Ghana - 4 February 2019 at 16H30

*Match 7: Mali vs Burkina Faso - 6 February 2019 at 13H30

*Match 8: Ghana vs Senegal - 6 February 2019 at 16H30

Meanwhile, the schedule for the Day 3 matches at Maradi remains unchanged.

Africa

President Ramaphosa to Market South Africa at the Africa Mining Indaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon address the 25th annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba underway in Cape… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.