Africa: Modification of Group B Matches

Due to technical problems with lighting at the Maradi Stadium, the Group B matches of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019, have been rescheduled and the kick-off times modified accordingly.

The decision was taken in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee and other stakeholders.

The new schedule for Group B matches is as follows;

*Match 4: Burkina Faso vs Ghana - 4 February 2019 at 16H30

*Match 7: Mali vs Burkina Faso - 6 February 2019 at 13H30

*Match 8: Ghana vs Senegal - 6 February 2019 at 16H30

Meanwhile, the schedule for the Day 3 matches at Maradi remains unchanged.