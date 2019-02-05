Africa: Sfaxien Shock Etoile Away in Sousse

CS Sfaxien launched their campaign in a Group B on a winning note, a 1-0 victory over fellows Etoile du Sahel away in Sousse o Sunday.

Aymen Harzi scored the only goal after nine minutes as Sfaxien had the last laugh of the Tunisian classico. Etoile will have themselves to blame after wasting a penalty which could have at least earned them a point in the contest.

Things seemed to be going well at the start for Etoile who had the upperhand. On the other hand, Sfaxien had a tough start, and to add further salt to their poor beginning, Hamza Mathlouthi had to go out after only seven minutes due to injury. His replacement was Nour Zammouri was his replacement.

Two minutes later, a swift pass from Firas Chaouat found Harzi, who slotted home for what turned out to be the match winner.

In the 53rd minute, an interesting twist of events saw Zammouri handled Yassine Chikhaoui's shot in the forbidden area, for a penalty. Chikhaoui stepped up to the plate but Sfaxien goalkeeper, Ayman Dahmen, denied him from the short distance.

Sfaxien held on and defended gallantly to cruise to victory.

In the other Group B match in Enugu, Nigerian torchbearers Rangers outclassed Salistas from Burkina Faso 2-0 thanks to goals from Godwin Aguda and Isaac Loute.

Reactions

Roger Lemerre (Head Coach, Etoile du Sahel)

Congratulations to CS Sfaxien. They have a brilliant coach. It is great to have a young team. Personally, I thought this was a huge game with big suspense from both teams. With the great potential that we have, I am confident that we can pick up and improve in the next game.

Saddam Ben Aziza (Defender, Etoile du Sahel)

That's how things go in football. I don't think there's a single player that didn't give everything they've got. We fought until the last minute. Sfaxien wasn't better than us today, we were just unlucky.

Ruud Krol (Head Coach, CS Sfaxien)

This was a very difficult game for both teams. It's sad that the draw put two teams from the same country together in the group stage. It's a good result for us. We were under a lot of pressure at first but things got better after the goal. Our goalkeeper (Ayman Dahmen), he is 22 years old, was brilliant and many other young players will help the team in the future.

Fabrice Kouakou (Forward, CS Sfaxien)

I'm very happy with the result because it's never easy to win away games. We had many great opportunities during the game. We knew the game was not going to be easy against a big club like Etoile. We were well prepared and go back home with victory.