Sudan: Herders Kill Farmers in North Darfur

North Darfur — Armed herders shot dead two people and wounded three others in a shooting in the area of Ragwa near Tabit in Tawila, North Darfur, on Sunday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that herders trespassed on a number of farms with their livestock. A farmer then killed one of the camels. A number of herders on two Land Cruisers then opened fire and shot at farmers. Farmers Ibrahim Abdelghani Abdallah and Ibrahim Hasan were killed and Mousa Saleh, Abdallah Yagoub, and Yousef Adam were wounded.

Witnesses said the three wounded were taken to a hospital in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur. The incident was reported to Tabit police.

Tensions over land and pastures have often caused clashes between farmers in the region of Jebel Marra and militant herders who want to use their farms as pasture. Displaced returning to their area of origin complain about new settlers who occupy their villages.