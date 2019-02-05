4 February 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Herders Kill Farmers in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

North Darfur — Armed herders shot dead two people and wounded three others in a shooting in the area of Ragwa near Tabit in Tawila, North Darfur, on Sunday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that herders trespassed on a number of farms with their livestock. A farmer then killed one of the camels. A number of herders on two Land Cruisers then opened fire and shot at farmers. Farmers Ibrahim Abdelghani Abdallah and Ibrahim Hasan were killed and Mousa Saleh, Abdallah Yagoub, and Yousef Adam were wounded.

Witnesses said the three wounded were taken to a hospital in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur. The incident was reported to Tabit police.

Tensions over land and pastures have often caused clashes between farmers in the region of Jebel Marra and militant herders who want to use their farms as pasture. Displaced returning to their area of origin complain about new settlers who occupy their villages.

Sudan

Torture and Death of Teacher Sparks Unrest

According to the Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has tortured… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.