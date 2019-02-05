Ghana: Govt Hands Over 1,029 Boreholes to C'nities

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, on Saturday, handed over more than 1,000 boreholes as part of effort to make potable water accessible to Ghanaians.

It is a $20 million Chinese government support to Ghana for the provision of 1,029 hand fitted boreholes to 500,000 people in all the 10 regions of Ghana.

The project, which began in 2016 and implemented by Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd, a Chinese construction company, formed part of the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement signed between Ghana and China on December 15, 2015.

Handing over one of the boreholes here at Densuso, a suburb of Suhum Kraboa Coaltar District, Mrs Cecilia Abena Daapah, the sector minister, said that the government was making strides towards the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 which relates to making water accessible to all by 2025.

She said access to safe water and improved sanitation contributes to good health and socio-economic development of Ghana, pointing out that sustainability was a challenge to water and sanitation sector, and urged beneficiaries to contribute to its sustenance.

The minister noted that in 2015 a report by the Joint Monitoring Platform of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) revealed 89 per cent of Ghanaians had access to improved water source, an indication that the country was making progress in ensuring Ghanaians had access to clean drinking water.

Mrs Daapah asked assemblies in the various beneficiary communities to educate the people to transport and store water so that it is not compromised, and appealed to Ghanaians to support President Akufo-Addo's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Mr Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana observed that many rural folks fall sick because of the lack of access to clean drinking water, while school pupils walk long distances in search of water.

He said the relationship between the two countries had been strengthened as the Chinese government continued to support Ghana in diverse ways, citing the Kpong water supply expansion project and ongoing construction of Jamestown Fishing Port Complex Project as some Chinese projects in Ghana.

Baffour Adu-Ameyaw, the Chief of Densuso said the borehole would benefit about 800 residents.