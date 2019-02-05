Ghana: Govt Supports GIS With Vehicles

Ho — The government has handed over four brand new all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Volta Region, to enhance its border patrol duties.

An ATV is a small open motorised vehicle with four large wheels used to cruise over rough or uneven ground.

Also known as quad bikes, they are single operator-driven in a similar way to a motorcycle.

The presentation of the ATVs at the Ho Jubilee Park on Friday coincided with the handing over of eight motorcycles acquired with support from the Canadian Government, to the Ho Municipal Department of Food and Agriculture for use by its extension officers.

The Volta Regional GIS Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Peter Claver Nantuo expressed gratitude for the support from the government and gave the assurance that the ATVs would be used only for their stipulated purpose.

Present at the event were GIS commanders from the Nyive, Akanu, Aflao, Leklebi-Dafor and the Nkwanta sectors of GIS.

Mr John Nelson Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who performed the ceremony, said that the government placed a high premium on the GIS and Department of Food and Agriculture because they were vital to the security, health and nutritional needs of the people.

"With the provision of these motor cycles today, our extension officers can reach almost every farmer within their respective catchment areas in good time", stated Mr Akorli.

He urged the beneficiary institutions to ensure regular maintenance of the vehicles and motorcycles.

Mr Akorli said government was committed to providing employment in various sectors and also equipping workers with the needed tools.

Meanwhile, the MCE said that the recent media highlight on the incidence of kidnapping in the country had made it imperative for government to respond appropriately.

Mr William Afari, Ho Municipal Director of Agriculture, said that the motorcycles would boost the morale of extension officers on the field.