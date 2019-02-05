Africa: President for 8-Day Working Visit to South Africa, U.S., Ethiopia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra yesterday for an eight-day working visit to South Africa, the United States of America, and Ethiopia.

In South Africa, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the 2019 edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba, the world's largest mining investment conference dedicated to the capitalisation and development of mining in Africa.

In the United States of America, the President, at the invitation of the National Prayer Breakfast Host Committee, will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the 67th Annual National Prayer Breakfast.

He will also participate in a fundraising event for the construction of the national cathedral.

In Ethiopia, President Akufo-Addo will lead Ghana's delegation to the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), which is being held on the theme "Refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons: Towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa."

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, February 11 and, in his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.