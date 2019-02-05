Nigeria: STC to Extend Its Operations to Nigeria

THE State Transport Company (STC) is to extend its operations to Nigeria, the Managing Director of the Company, Nana Akomea, has disclosed.

Without any time line though, Mr Akomea said plans were advanced for the state owned company to extend to Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and biggest economy.

Mr Akomea made this disclosure in Accra on Friday when the Parliamentary select Committee on Transport paid a working visit to the company.

The visit was to afford the committee the chance to have an insight into the operations of the transport company, note their challenges and to tap them at the back for successes.

Mr Akomea told the committee the company already had scheduled trips to Togo, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, and would be venturing into the Nigerien market.

On expansion plans for the local market, Nana Akomea said Madina, Kasoa, Pokuase, Ashaiman; suburbs of Accra would soon have stations to serve those areas.

In Kumasi, Mr Akomea said apart from the Asafo terminal, the company was on course of establishing at Kejetia, Sofoline, among other towns and also in the Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and West regions.

To be able to meet the expected demands, Nana Akomea said the company was in the process of securing 100 Daewoo customised coaches from China at a cost of US $17.5 million to increase its fleet of buses to 160.

From an average of four buses a day on the Accra-Kumasi route, Nana Akomea said the STC does more than 20 trips now to Kumasi, the most profitable route in the country, since it moved its operations to Circle and Asafo, the most popular transport hubs in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

His administration, with the support of the Board of Directors, he said was on course to reposition the STC as the safest and preferred means of road transportation.

Chairman of the committee and MP for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, commended the management for turning around the fortunes of the company.

The expansion of services to both the local and sub-regional markets, Mr Ayeh-Paye said was welcome news as there were huge economic potentials on the targeted areas for expansion.

On the new fleet of coaches, Mr Ayeh-Paye urged the engineers of the company to pay attention to details to ensure that the buses came with their parts and fit for the Ghanaian terrain.

The committee chair also urged management of the company to "get closer to the Committee" and make their concerns known for speedy solutions.

By doing this, Mr Ayeh-Paye said the committee would be privy to the plans and programmes of the company so as to be able to advocate on their behalf to the House.