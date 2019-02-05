Ghana: Inter Allies Confirm Osae Loan Deal

Inter Allies FC striker Isaac Osae has completed a move to Egyptian second-tier side Al Ragaa FC, the Ghanaian club has confirmed.

He joins the Egyptian side on loan until the end of the season.

This is the striker's second loan spell while he has been at Allies following a season-long loan move to USL side Penn FC in 2018.

Isaac Osae after completing the move told Inter Allies website: "I can't wait to get started here after having my first training session."

"I came here to contribute towards helping the team to move up to Premier League again."

Al Ragaa FC is pushing for promotion back to the Egyptian Premier League after suffering relegation last season.