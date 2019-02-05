Ghana: TYB Releases 2019 Fixtures

The Tema Youth Baseball (TYB) has released 2019 fixtures its maiden championship for schools and community clubs in Tema. The special competition is scheduled to kick off on February 9 to March 30 to be played in Tema and Ashaiman.

The almost two months league fixture expected to be played annually would have teams like St Paul Methodist School, Creator Schools, Celestial School Complex, Tema Ridge School and Top Royals Community battling for the ultimate trophy at stake.

The competition is expected to travel over two months on a home and away bases

According to Coach Michael Mewu, a member of TYB, the club competition was a very important event for the overall development of the game in Tema and Ashaiman.

Matches, he said, would be played at five different venues including the Community 7 Chemu Park, Community 9 Market Park, Datus International School Park, Tema Ridge School Park and the Kofi Nimo Community School Park at Ashaiman.

Each venue, he explained, would host a game each with the rest of the games being played at the Community 7 Chemu Park.

"We are expecting the event to nurture and cultivate a new passion and excitement for the game among the people within the Tema and Ashaiman Communities."

Mr. Justice R. Dornyo, Secretary of TYB said the event was to access the players' understanding and development of the game since TYB began operations.

The Secretary said TYB's hope was to make baseball a household sport in Tema and Ashaiman by the end of this year and therefore called for corporate sector and individuals support.