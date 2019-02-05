The second edition of the African U23 cycling race called "Tour de l'espoir" enters the second day today in the city of Douala, a distance of 102.3km. The competition which is organised by Vivendi Sports in collaboration with the Cameroon Cycling Federation will cover three regions of Cameroon.
Cameroon: U23 African Cycling Tour Enter Day Two Today
