5 February 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: U23 African Cycling Tour Enter Day Two Today

The second edition of the African U23 cycling race called "Tour de l'espoir" enters the second day today in the city of Douala, a distance of 102.3km. The competition which is organised by Vivendi Sports in collaboration with the Cameroon Cycling Federation will cover three regions of Cameroon.

Cameroon

