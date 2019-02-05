Sudan: Dr. Al-Dirdiri and EU Commissioner Chair Meeting of Arab and European Foreign Ministers

Brussels — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, and the European Union Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Frederica Mujerini, Monday co-chaired the joint ministerial meeting of the European and Arab Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

In his inaugural address as the head of the Arab side in the meetings, Dr. Al-Dirdiri said that the ties of history and aspirations towards the future and the factors of overlapping and geographical proximity and common challenges constitute additional impetus for further cooperation between Europe and the Arab world, pointing to the importance of strengthening joint efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, especially in crisis areas, in addition to a just solution to the Palestinian issue, including the two-state solution on the 1967 borders.

The minister called in his speech for support to the joint efforts between Europe and Arab countries to combat terrorism, irregular migration and face common challenges.

He expressed his hope for convocation of the Arab-European Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh at the end of this month.

EU Commissioner Mujerini said that there is a genuine European desire to deepen cooperation, especially as the European Union is keen to conduct dialogue with various regional blocs in the world

The meeting was also addressed by the foreign ministers of European and Arab foreign ministers who affirmed in their interventions the importance of a European - Arab partnership as well as address to the important issues, top of which is the Palestinian question.

The minister held meetings on the sidelines of the meeting with EU the Commissioner Frederica Mujerini, and discussed common issues, including aspects of bilateral cooperation

He also held joint meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Hungary, Bulgaria and Poland and reviewed ways to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields between the Sudan and their respective countries.

The minister also participated in the press conference held with the co-chair of the ministerial meeting Mughrini and the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul Gheit, reiterating the need to work together for the success of the upcoming Euro-Arab Summit at the end of this month.

The two sides have reached common visions that emerged during the statements of delegations and the interventions of foreign ministers from both sides, regardless of the absence of a final statement of the differences within the European and Arab groups, expressing his hope that the Arab-European cooperation will be strengthened