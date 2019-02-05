4 February 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Steve Trawally in Shock Saudi Move

By Sulayman Bah

Bubacarr Trawally has joined six times Saudi Arabia first division champions Al Shabaab FC The 24-year-old made the switch after seeing a bid to move to a European club hit the buffers.

He joins Riyadh-based outfit on a three-and-half-year deal after leaving Danish side Velje whom he'd never played a game for.

The transfer came much as a shock on account most fans had anticipated he will embrace either the top-five leagues of West or at least a reasonable division.

It remains to be seen whether this will hinder the star striker's chances of consideration into the national team being headed by coach Tom Siantfiet on account most of the Bundung-born's rivals in the Scorpions' set up are Europe based.

