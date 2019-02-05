Ghana: Driver Remanded for Robbing Passenger

An Uber driver, Samuel Osei Nana Bekoe, who allegedly robbed a passenger at the Airport City, Accra, has been remanded in police custody, to appear again on February 12, by an Accra Circuit Court.

Prosecuting, Police Superintendent (Supt), Patience Mario told the court, that on November 22, 2018, at about 4:00p.m, the complainant, Nancy Biaku, made a request on Uber App service (vehicle) from Airport City to Nungua Brigade near Tema.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh heard that on reaching the complainant's destination, she paid GH¢18 as fare and when she wanted to alight from the vehicle, the accused attempted to snatch her purse.

According to Supt Mario, a scuffle ensued between the driver and the victim and in the process, Bekoe stabbed her with his key, pushed her out of the car, and robbed the complainant of her Infinix Note 2 mobile phone.

Supt Mario said a report was made to the police and investigation led to the arrest of the Bekoe on January 11, 2019.

Prosecution said the accused told the police he sold the phone at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, but could not lead police to retrieve it.