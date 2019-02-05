Ghana: Former La-Dade-Kotoponmce to Contest NDC Primaries

The former Municipal Chief Executive for La-Dade-kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), Ms Rita Odoley Sowah has declared her intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for the area when nominations open.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times at the weekend, Ms Sowah said she stood a better chance of re-capturing the lost seat for the party as a former MCE for the constituency.

She urged the electorates to consider women's representation in the party a priority and also in Parliament.

This, according to her would further deepen gender development of decision making in the country.

The Former MCE, said she remains resolute in her commitment to lobby for better development if not the best for the assembly and ask for the votes from the people.

Together with opinion leaders, we have identified a couple of developmental needs in the area where a lot of them were solved adding that when given the mandate as MP, 'I would be able to continue from where I left.'

Ms Sowah said much as Rome was not built in a day, she was determined to give the people of La a better development if not the best when voted for to represent the party and the constituency.

"When voted for, I would be the mouth piece of the people of La in parliament making sure together with the help of others in the house the constituency would witness massive development" she said.