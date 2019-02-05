Ghana: Agric Minister, Deputy Win Award

The Minister of Food and Agriculture and one deputy minister on Monday were honoured the Best Performing Minister and the 2nd Outstanding Supportive Deputy Minister for the year 2018 respectively, by the Association of Aides to NewPatriotic Party Regional Chairmen.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, was celebrated for his achievements on the government's flagship planting for Food and Jobs program while, Mr George Oduro, was also celebrated for his support to his boss and facilitating the planting for food and job programme.

According to the members of the association, Dr Akoto under his leadership at the ministry was renowned for the country being able to export food items such as plantain, cowpea, yam and cassava to our neighbouring countries as well as making great effort towards the development of the agric sector.

Mr Elikem Sewordor, the Public Relations Officer, for the association told journalists that the association was mandated to check the duties, performances and conducts of government appointees across the country last year.

Mr Sewordor said under the leadership of the minister and the deputy minister, many Ghanaians have benefited from the Planting for Foods and Jobs.

Dr Akoto appreciated the project embarked on by the association in recognising their hard work and contributions in the agric sector towards the economic growth of the country and lauded the government for initiating the Planting for Food and Jobs policy to boost the growth of Ghana's agricultural sector.

"I accept this honour with the greatest of humility on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo," he said.

Mr Akoto said the ministry achieving success in food security, massive export of food and increasing the country's export earnings as well as the sector being able to structure development in the area of social, health and education demanded hard work and commitments and teamwork.

He added that all the achievements and success of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme could not have been a reality without his deputies, directors, ministers of states, extension officers and all staffs in the Ministry.

Mr Akoto disclosed that the ministry is rolling out three programmes following the Planting for Food and Jobs this year, and urged the public to expect the Planting for Exports and Rural Development policy this year.