Ghana: Students of GLISS Undergo Medical Screening

Students and staff of Ghana Lebanon Islamic Secondary School(GLISS) in Accra were on Friday offered free medical screening as part of "home coming" by past students of the school.

Dr Taufique Mohammed of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Dr Inna Ibrahim of the La General Hospital, both past students of GLISS, led the medical team to screen the students and counsel them on how to stay healthy.

Other activities undertaken by the past students were mentorship, quiz competition and get-together.

The President of the Ghana Lebanon Islamic Secondary School Old Students Association (GLOSA), Umar Farouk Tahiru told the Ghanaian Times that they owed it "a duty to give back to their alma mater" by supporting the development of the school.

GLISS was established 20 years ago as part of efforts to promote basic and senior high education in the country, while the GLOSA was formed 10 years ago and has active membership of about 700.