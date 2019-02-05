Tanzania: Cashew Farmers Breathe Sigh of Relief As Government Pays Out 425 Billion/

THE government had as of January 30, 2019 purchased 134,535 tonnes of cashew nuts valued at 424.8bn/- from farmers, the parliament was told here yesterday.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Omar Mgumba said the money was paid directly to the account numbers of cashew farmers by the Cereals and other Produce Board of Tanzania (CPB).

CPB is a business oriented institution that aims at profit making with its capital sourced from the government's subsidies and loans from financial institutions like Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), NMB and CRDB.

According to the deputy minister, the cashew nuts buying was going on well in cashew nut producing regions and that it is expected to reach its climax on February 15, 2019.

He was responding to a question by Kawe legislator Halima Mdee who demanded to know the amount the government had so far spent in buying cashew nuts, the number of farmers or cooperative unions that have so far received payment as well as demanding the government's statement on when would the ongoing operation end.

Responding, Mr Mgumba said so far 390,000 farmers have been paid and that 603 cooperative unions had received payment out of 605 that had been verified by his ministry.

Ndanda MP Cecil Mwambe (CHADEMA) expressed his dismay over less payment that was being disbursed to farmers, against President John Magufuli's directive that every kilogramme of cashew nuts be purchased at 3,300/-.

According to him, some farmers were receiving a lesser amount of up to 2,600/-.

In his clarification, the deputy minister said standard grade of cashew nuts was being purchased at an indicative price of 3,300/- while under grade cashew nuts were bought at 2,640 which was 80per cent of an indicative price.

"We cannot purchase substandard products at higher prices and as MPs you need to educate farmers in your constituencies on that," he said.