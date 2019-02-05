Tanzania: Dar Seeks 45m/ - for Dubai Special Olympic Game

SPECIAL Olympics Tanzania (SOT) is in need of 45m/- to foot the national team's participation in the 2019 Special Olympic Games in March, Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, SOT Director Charles Rays said the money would be used for the return ticket of the athletes and for camping expenses ahead of the competition.

He said the 14-day camp requires over 10m/- while the return tickets cost over 35m/-.

"In order to facilitate the mentioned amount, we have partnered with PRALENA Network Limited which will assist us to raise the money through the use of mobile phones so that anybody who is willing to help should do so conveniently," he said.

On his part, PRALENA representative Thabit Said hinted that they have put in place various procedures to ensure that people contribute easily.

"The procedures will be used by any person who wants to give a helping hand through using various mobile money transfer services like Tigopesa, M-Pesa and Airtel Money," he said.

He then urged people to come forward and contribute whatever they have by using the company's number 123123 while the reference number is 60024833555.

The theme for this year's games is 'Their victory is Our Victory'.

Meanwhile, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 has announced that 11 new Sub-Saharan African nations have signed up for Special Olympics programmes and will be participating in the World Games in March 2019.