South Africa: Sanity Check - EFF's Election Manifesto, a Fundamentally Dishonest Document

analysis

One of the measures an EFF government would introduce would be compulsory critical thinking classes for all South African high school learners. It's a pity that particular proposal can't be fast-tracked, because it only takes a small measure of critical thinking to reveal the flaws in the EFF's election manifesto. The promises it makes will be appealing to many - but the impracticality of the EFF's pledges make the manifesto a fundamentally dishonest document.

Opposition parties have the luxury of making promises to the electorate which will probably never have to be acted on. Despite this, South Africa's major opposition parties have tended to be reasonably responsible about the policy pledges they present before elections.

The launch of the EFF's 2019 election manifesto, however, reveals that the Freedom Fighters have broken with this unspoken social contract altogether.

Despite the length of the document - 170 pages - the manifesto is filled with unforgivably vague pledges, sketching the picture of a healthy, educated, employed and happy South Africa zipping along at 10% economic growth with no plausible detail as to how this can actually be accomplished.

On countless occasions within the manifesto, the party airily says it will affect the changes...