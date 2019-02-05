Zimbabwe: A Closer Look Into NSSA's New Board

Government appointed a new Board of Directors to oversee executive administration of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), four months after Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza dissolved the Robin Vela led board in October 2018.

263Chat takes a look at the profiles of the board members appointed to oversee one of government's biggest parastatals.

Dr Cuthbert Chidoori holds a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering and Communications. He has also worked as the Group Regulatory Affairs Director for Eltisat in the Netherlands and United Arab Emirates before becoming Director General at POTRAZ for 5 (five) years. Dr Chidoori brings in extensive expertise in management oversight and regulatory compliance.

Chidoori unceremoniously left the telecoms regulator in August 2007 after a fallout with the then Minister of Transport and Communications, Christopher Mushohwe, over a controversial directive ordering the cancellation of Telecel Zimbabwe's license.

Dr Priscilla Mujuru another board member, comes from a Health and Education background and is currently lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. She brings in extensive experience having worked as a consultant in Public Health for 20 (twenty) years with various Non-Governmental Organizations. She is expected to provide expertise and a wealth of experience to Occupational Health and Safety.

Arthur Manase is a Legal Practitioner with over 26 (twenty-six) years of experience. Mr Manase has wealth of expertise in corporate governance. He currently serves on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Board and the Estate Agents Council. He was previously appointed to represent Zimbabwe on the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague.

Farai Tichawangana a Chartered Accountant who has served as Finance Director at ZESA Ent. P/L from 2010 to date. He also brings expertise in Financial and ICT Management and will contribute profusely to the

digitalization and convergence of management information systems in the NSSA.

Mfaro Moyo has comprehensive experience in Public Service Management having served as Under Secretary in various Ministries including Zimbabwe's Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Environment. He was previously the Senior National Advisor/Electoral Support to UNDP and has recently been appointed by His Excellence, President of Zimbabwe to the Presidential Advisory Council.

Mrs Alexander is the Chairperson of the APEX Council which is the umbrella body of Civil Servants Organizations. She brings a wealth of experience in negotiating for the well being and Social Protection of Civil Servants.