Photo: 263Chat

Prophet Walter Magaya (file photo).

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministries leader Walter Magaya has been convicted of contravening the Medicines Control Act after pleading guilty to advertising his HIV cure claim without following proper procedures.

Magaya however said that the fact of his HIV cure discovery still stands as the medicine tested positive in Indian laboratories.

Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa is expected to pass her ruling at 2:15pm.