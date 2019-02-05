5 February 2019

Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Tops British Cabinet Agenda Today

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

British Prime Minister Theresa May will today chair a cabinet meeting which will have, among other items, Zimbabwe high on its agenda.

Faced with the imminent BREXIT, May will deliberate on the situation in Zimbabwe which has in recent weeks deteriorated to a humanitarian crisis.

Political Editor of the British Daily paper, The Sun tweeted that May would put Zimbabwe high on her agenda when the cabinet sits this afternoon.

"Tomorrow's agenda for Cabinet: Zimbabwe, Local Government finance, Brexit.

"So the PM doesn't want to have a big row about the backstop tomorrow. Cabinet source: "She's left Brexit until the end again when everyone is bored rigid and hungry," he posted.

The Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister of State for International Development, Harriet Baldwin, and Head of DFID South Africa and Zimbabwe, Department for International Development, Annabel Gerry will appear before the Committee to answer questions on Zimbabwe

The army heavy-handedness on civilians has been widely condemned both at home and abroad forcing British parliamentarians to force their government to abandon any re-engagement plans with Harare.

A few weeks ago, the country returned to the old Mugabe era after soldiers and police brutally assaulted civilians following a violent national shutdown.

The wanton human rights violations have put a huge dent on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-engagement with the western world- one of his major economic revival plans since assuming power in November 2017 through a military coup.

