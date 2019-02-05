Africa: AfDB to Release African Economic Outlook This Week

Windhoek — The African Development Bank is expected to present the 2019 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook (AEO) report on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday, February 8, 2019. The African Economic Outlook 2019 will be available in English, French and Portuguese.

The theme for this year's African Economic Outlook is "Integration for Africa's Economic Prosperity". The annual report highlights economic prospects and projections for the continent as a whole and for each of the 54 countries. It offers short- and medium-term forecasts on the main socio-economic factors, while at the same time examining the challenges and progress.

The report is the result of the work and analysis of the bank's economic experts. It is a tool for policymakers, academics, investors, development and financial industry professionals and the press and is widely used to inform policy dialogue and enhance operational efficiency of institutions.

The presentation of the AEO to development experts, business and political leaders, media and policy makers follows its official launch at the bank's headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on January 17, 2019. The Addis Ababa presentation will be one of the key side events of the African Union conference.

