Namibia: City Fathers Meeting Tomorrow Over Geingob Directive

Windhoek — Windhoek Mayor Muesse Kazapua yesterday said a meeting will be convened tomorrow to discuss President Hage Geingob's directive that suspended City of Windhoek CEO Robert Kahimise and City Police Chief Abraham Kanime should be reinstated to their positions.

Speaking to New Era yesterday, Kazapua confirmed that Kanime has not yet reported for work and the meeting will, among other things, look at the best way to implement Kanime's reinstatement.

Kanime has been on suspension since March 2017 on allegations of misusing public funds when he allegedly paid legal fees with City funds for a lawsuit against the municipality.

His boss, Kahimise, has been suspended back and forth due to allegations that he had received funding from the City of Windhoek for doctoral studies at institutions in Europe without proper approval from the council's management committee for the said study loan.

His suspension has also been largely linked to attempts by some city council members to lift the suspension of Kanime, who was suspended by the council in 2017.

Geingob last week ordered council to reinstate both Kanime and Kahimise and drop all charges against them.

"If you are going to be serious, we cannot be seated with a divided council.

We cannot be sitting with people who are expelling and suspending each other day and night. Infightings and so... that's why I called this meeting. I do not know the laws. I am talking now as President, they are going to interpret the laws," Geingob was quoted saying.

He ordered that the suspensions be lifted so that council could move on to deal with issues affecting the nation, especially those related to land and housing.

"How are you going to rigmarole suspensions? People are being killed in the centre of the city.

"City Police have to do their job, I do not have time to discuss, and this is not a discussion. So, go back and reinstate Kanime and remove the charges from the CEO. I am not a law, go and doctor it. That's it... finish," Geingob instructed the city councillors.