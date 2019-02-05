South Africa: Cape Town Nanny 'Caught On Camera Abusing 5-Month-Old Baby'

A Cape Town woman stands accused of abusing a baby in her care and stealing items from the family's household, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Paseka Mthitshana, 46, dressed in a striped hoodie jersey and denim skirt, clasped her hands as she walked into the dock.

She is out on R1 000 bail.

Prosecutor Nicky Konisi said a consultation with the baby boy's mother was still outstanding.

"The accused was a nanny and was caught on camera abusing the 5-month-old baby," she explained.

The State was still waiting for the footage.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident took place on December 11 2018.

Mthitshana, who lives in New Crossroads in Nyanga, was arrested the following day.

She is accused of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm by "hitting him, shaking him, strangling him [and] dropping him on the ground", the charge sheet reads.

She also faces a theft charge for allegedly stealing "Pampers, earphones, sunglasses [and] books".

Magistrate Goolam Bawa extended her bail and warned her to appear in court again on March 20.

News24