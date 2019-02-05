Namibia: Lebanese Sues for N$28m

A Lebanese citizen who claims he was arrested on trumped-up charges in 2007 and then detained for nearly eight years without trial is now suing a police officer, a witness in the case that led to his arrest, and the prosecutor general for nearly N$28 million.

In a lawsuit filed at the Windhoek High Court, the Lebanese-born Ali Moussa claims a Namibian Police officer, Primus Amwaama, fabricated evidence against him and arrested him without proper grounds in May 2007, and the prosecutor general then maliciously pursued charges against him until the charges were withdrawn eight years later, in May 2015.

Also claiming that he was unlawfully detained for more than seven years and seven months before he was granted bail, Moussa is suing Amwaama in his personal capacity, the prosecutor general, and a Katima Mulilo resident, Martty Mbeha Mbukusa, for a total amount of N$27,9 million.

Amwaama and the prosecutor general have given notice that they will be defending the case.

In his claim, Moussa alleges that Amwaama arrested him at Katima Mulilo, where he was living at that stage, on 2 May 2007 without reasonable or probable cause, and without a warrant authorising the arrest.

Following his arrest, false charges were laid against him, and on 8 June 2007, he was added as the ninth accused to a case in which he and his co-accused were facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping, Moussa claims.

He was kept in custody until December 2014, when he was granted bail by a judge of the Windhoek High Court. More than a year later, on 21 May 2015, the charges against him were belatedly withdrawn, Moussa says, claiming this took place nearly five years after the complainant in the case had moved to Lebanon, from where he was not willing to return to Namibia to testify against Moussa and his co-accused.

According to Moussa, he was not only arrested and detained without proper justification, but was also not tried within a reasonable period of time.

He is claiming N$17,6 million in general damages over the humiliation, damage to his reputation and deprivation of freedom he says he suffered, and is further claiming N$10,3 million to compensate him for the income he says he lost, and damage done to the business he was running at the time of his arrest over the years that he spent in jail.

In a plea filed at the High Court in response to Moussa's claim, Amwaama and the prosecutor general say Moussa had already been in police custody at Katima Mulilo since March 2007 on another case when he was lawfully arrested in June 2007 on charges of robbery and kidnapping dating from May 2006.

At that stage, another eight people had already been arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping and robbery case, Amwaama and the PG also say.

They further state that Moussa was convicted on two charges of using counterfeit Namibia dollars in October 2007, and sentenced to fines totalling N$13 000, or prison terms totalling seven years.

After that, Moussa served the terms of imprisonment at Grootfontein and in Windhoek, until he was discharged in respect of the counterfeit currency case in June 2012, and transferred to an awaiting-trial section of Windhoek Correctional Facility.

The two defendants also claim there was sufficient evidence to link Moussa to the kidnapping and robbery charges when a decision to prosecute him was taken, and that the charges were withdrawn when the PG became aware that the alleged victim of the robbery was not in a position to return to Namibia to testify against Moussa and his co-accused.

The trial was first scheduled to start in December 2009, but did not proceed because a co-accused of Moussa failed to appear in court due to illness, Amwaama and the PG further state in their plea. The trial was then set to begin in June 2011, but again did not proceed, since one of the accused was absent because of illness, and Moussa dismissed a lawyer the Directorate of Legal Aid had instructed to represent him.

In June 2013, the trial also did not proceed because Moussa's defence lawyer was absent from court, and in December 2014, the trial again failed to take off because the country's prosecutors were attending their annual conference, the defendants state.

They are denying that they are liable to pay Moussa any amount of money.

Moussa's lawsuit has been allocated to judge Herman Oosthuizen, and has at this stage been postponed to 25 March for a pretrial hearing.

Moussa is being represented by Frieda Kishi of the law firm Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka Inc, while government lawyer Chipo Machaka is representing the PG and Amwaama.