Namibia: Man Stabbed to Death At Ekamba Village

An 18-year-old man died on the spot after he was fatally stabbed with a knife at Ekamba village on the outskirts of Oshakati.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday at around 02h47 at Ondalaye ya Elim shebeen in Elim Constituency in Omusati. The police have identified the deceased as Tuliyameni Augustinus Kondjeni who originates from a village near Ondangwa.

Police spokesperson for Omusati, Anna Kunga, confirmed the death.

Kondjeni and the suspect argued inside a shebeen resulting in the suspect reportedly drawing a knife and stabbing Kondjeni in the chest.

Kondjeni managed to step out of the shebeen, but he immediately collapsed and died. The 22-year-old suspect appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The next of kin have been informed.