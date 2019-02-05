Namibia: Shamrock Blames Housing Delay On Municipality

The chairman of Shamrock Holdings has blamed the delay in the completion of about 10 houses which the company constructed at Okahandja's extension nine on the municipality and the Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (CenoRED).

Collin Venaani said this in an interview with The Namibian on Friday following complaints from some house owners that the company had not connected electricity to their houses for months. The clients said their homes were built in 2016, but up to today, they do not have electricity.

Shamrock has been constructing houses for about six years, and has so far built over 100 houses in different sections of the town,Venaani explained. He said there had been delays in the installation of water meters, sewer facilities and electricity in the last 53 houses the company had built.

"All my customers are right when they complain. It is not their problem that there is a delay from the municipality because they have nothing to do with the municipality, and we already wrote to them to say we are experiencing delays," he added.

Venaani said the laying of sewer lines was delayed by two months while water provision was five months behind schedule, although it was connected in November last year.

"This five-months delay was caused by the municipality. But whether the municipality is doing their work or not is a different issue, and I am not blaming them. I know they are under-staffed, and Shamrock cannot control that," he continued.

The process improved after the intervention of the Okahandja municipality's chief executive officer, Martha Mutilifa, in October. However, Venaani said, the delay in electricity connections was due to changes in the granting of approvals from the municipality to CenoRED, who have their standards and regulations which Shamrock must adhere to.

"For three months, our guys have been going back and forth until we got the approval on 22 November last year. This delayed us," he explained.

The company is now busy installing the electricity lines, and the affected clients will have power within a month.

Cenored Okahandja declined to comment on the issue, while Mutilifa's phone went unanswered.