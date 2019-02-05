Zimbabwe: Legendary Artist Oliver Mtukudzi to Be Remembered At Joburg Theatre Memorial

Photo: Joburg Theatre/Twitter

Legendary artist Oliver Mtukudzi to be remembered at Joburg Theatre memorial.

Johannesburg — Fans, friends and family of legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi will have the opportunity to celebrate the star's life at his memorial service which will be held at the Joburg Theatre on Tuesday 5 February.

Oliver died on 23 January at the age of 66 - exactly one year after his friend and fellow musician Hugh Masekela.

The memorial will take place from 12:00 to 17:00 and according to a statement on the Joburg Theatre website it is open to the public.

"This celebration's focus is Tuku's music, with a musical program directed by fellow traveller and compatriot Steve Dyer. This is a South African cry from the heart. A cry of sorrow and loss, a cry of remembrance, a cry of joy and love," the statement goes on to say.

Rehearsals for the memorial have been underway in the days leading up to the event, with many performers sharing clips on social media.

Source: The Juice