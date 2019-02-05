Namibia: Kunene School Waits for N$6m Rehabilitation

The image of a series of ugly photos of dilapidated conditions at the Frans Fredericks Primary School hostel at Fransfontein that have been making the rounds on social media since last year has not changed much as the school is still awaiting a N$6 million tender to be awarded for rehabilitation to begin.

The school is about 30 kilometres from Khorixas in the Kunene region, and has an enrolment of 450 pupils, 230 of whom live in the hostel.

The photos, which The Namibian received - again - over the weekend, show ripped off or falling roofs and ceilings, broken taps, showers, baths and toilets, cracked walls and peeling faded paint, as well as broken steel beds with no mattresses, and missing windows and doors.

"No child must and can live in these circumstances... ," is one pointed comment accompanying the photos.

The school's headmaster, Naftali Goraseb, yesterday told this newspaper that since the photos made the rounds last year, the community, companies and the government had responded in various ways to assist.

"A local business has repaired all the beds, so the beds are not a problem. We also received lots of mattresses, so no child is sleeping without a mattress," he said.

He was also grateful to some companies, like Namport, who donated N$300 000 for materials to renovate the hostel on condition that the teachers and parents and other volunteers do the work.

"This is difficult. People do not want to work for nothing. We were hoping to buy materials for N$260 000, and the rest we use as wages for the work done," said Goraseb. "We are hoping Namport would understand this. It is a lot of work, and there are not that many people to do it."

As for the infrastructural disrepair, he said a N$6 million tender was issued by the government and the deadline was last November, but promises to start work in December had still not materialised.

"We are already in February, and still nothing is happening. So, the conditions as seen in some of those photos are still the same," he stated, adding that there was also limited water (because of broken taps and pipes); no hot water (although they have brand new geysers); and the electrical wiring which needs to be repaired.

Kunene education director Angeline Janse told The Namibian that the tender was still being evaluated, and that the procurement committee is set to sit down this week to evaluate the bid.

"These processes take time. You must understand, this was not the only tender for the region. Many others had to do with school and hostel infrastructure. Many classrooms are also required," she said.

According to her, the N$6 million tender for the Frans Fredericks Primary School should cover the rehabilitation of all four hostel blocks, ablution facilities and the kitchen.

"Depending on the number of objections, we are hoping to start rehabilitation in March", Janse said.

The school also had to deal with extra pressure since last year after about 300 pupils at Anker, whose Edward //Garoëb Primary School, was damaged by an earthquake, were resettled at Fransfontein to continue learning in tents and sleeping in a makeshift hostel block at the Frans Fredericks Primary School.