South Africa: This Dance Crew Paid Tribute to Trevor Noah in the Most Hilarious Way

Photo: Trevor Noah/Instagram

Dance crew paid tribute to Trevor Noah.

Johannesburg — Thinking of a way to show Trevor Noah that you're a fan? How about transforming into him along with a few of your friends and then having a dance party?

That's exactly what this group of dancers did, and the outcome was hilarious. So much so that Trevor actually noticed the clip and shared it on his own Instagram account.

In the video a choreography Dee is surprised by her fellow dancers when she walks into the class and everyone throws on a Trevor Noah mask before showing off their best moves.

"If you're trying to figure out which me is the best dancer... you obviously don't understand teamwork. When I win, we all win! #GoTeamMe. I was just as surprised as she was to be part of this!" Trevor captioned the post when he shared it. He went on to thank the dancers for making him smile.

Source: The Juice