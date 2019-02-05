5 February 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fraud and Theft Suspect Denied Bail

By John Muyamba

Rundu — A Namibian who originates from Zimbabwe Nevers Chirimugaha,51 was on Friday denied bail when he made a routine court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on three counts, a charge of fraud, theft by false pretence, forgery and uttering a forged instrument.

He was arrested on Thursday in Kehemu in Rundu after his case was brought to the police by a certain pensioner's relative, that the accused who came into the victim's (retired teacher) house and got married to the younger sister has allegedly been stealing from the victim and has been pretending to be the victim's husband and forged documents that he uses to access her wealth.

It was reported the victim and the accused lived together as the accused is married to her sister.

The victim, his sister-in-law was ill and he took advantage of her situation by going to the bank to withdraw money, pretending to be married to her and also fraudulently changed ownership of 45 cattle belonging to his sister in law. He also stands accused of fraudulently using the money from her fleet of buses.

His case was remanded to 25 March 2019, for further police investigations. Chirimugaha has appeared before magistrate Barry Mufana while Helvy Gorases represented the state.

