5 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NISA Says 40 Militants Killed in Raid On Al-Shabaab Camp

Somali National Intelligence Service Agency (NISA) said Tuesday that it had killed 40 Al-Shabaab insurgents in the country's southern region.

The Security forces launched a wide-scale operation in Farsoley village in Lower Shabelle region on Saturday, NISA said in a statement.

Somali security forces are conducting operations against the al-Qaida-affiliated group, Al-Shabaab in central and southern regions.

The group on Monday launched a car bombing attack on a shopping mall in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing at least 12 people and injuring nine others.

Somali National Armed Forces backed by African Union Mission in Somalia ousted Al-Shabaab from Mogadishu in August 2011, but the terrorist group is still in control of areas in southern Somalia.

