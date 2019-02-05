5 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Forces Conduct Security Operation in Afgoye, Nab Suspects

Somali security forces nabbed several people linked to Al-Shabaab during an overnight operation in Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region, 30Km northwest of Mogadishu.

Abdulkadir Mohamed Mursal, the district police boss, told Radio Shabelle the sweep was aimed to beef up the overall security following series of attacks and killings in the past.

In addition, Mursal added that the security forces will continue the until it is satisfied with the security situation there.

Al Shabaab ramped up gun attacks on Somali military bases and targeted assassinations in the town, which connects the capital to Baidoa city.

