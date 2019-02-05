Somalia Attends an International Summit in Brussels

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdikadir Ahmed-Kheyr Abdi participated in the fifth Ministerial Council of the European Union and the Arab League held in Brussels, Belgium, on February 4.

Kheyr has stressed the importance of strengthening co-operation between the Arab League and the EU, announcing that Somalia has made significant progress, but still needs support from the International donors to get rid of the challenges.

The ministerial meeting focused on a range of issues, including Palestinian and the Syrian crisis, the situation in Yemen and Libya, as well as the migration and the importance of promoting bilateral cooperation in order to bring peace and stability to the world and to find solutions international conflicts.

The meeting laid the ground for the first the EU and the Arab League heads of state meeting that will be held on February 24-25 in Egypt.