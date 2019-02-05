Namibia: Fuel Spills Into Windhoek Sewer System

Around 6 000 litres of heavy fuel oil spilled into Windhoek's sewer system after a pipe burst at the Namibia Dairies plant on Sunday.

This was announced in a joint press statement by the City of Windhoek and Namibia Dairies on Monday.

The municipality and the company, as well as others, joined forces to minimise the impact of the spill on the ecosystem and the water reclamation systems.

The aim was to contain and clean the spillage, while developing an action plan for future responses and a rehabilitation initiative.

According to the statement, the team is still on site, assessing the affected area to determine the extent of the impact.

"Based on the team's observations, there is a limited immediate environmental impact near the plant. However, the full extent of the downstream impact is currently being monitored, and a continuous status update will be formulated as information is acquired," said the statement.