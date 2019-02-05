South Africa: ASA Confirms Athletix Grand Prix Series Remains On Course

Cape Town — Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Tuesday announced that the much-awaited three-legged 2019 Athletix Grand Prix Series scheduled for April remains on course.

The mother body is currently working hard with its commercial agents, Stillwater Sports to secure a replacement sponsor in time for the first leg on April 9 .

"We are encouraged by potential new sponsors who have jumped up to indicate their interest in partnering with ASA to host the series this year," said Aleck Skhosana , the President of ASA. "Last year's competition made a huge and positive impact to all our stakeholders.

"ASA takes great pride in the success of that series and we therefore speak with confidence that the Athletics platform offers an excellent commercial springboard for any brand."

The bold statement made by the first series, Skhosana explained, re-affirmed that Athletics is on a really strong upward curve, whichever way it is measured. That is whether it is measured through the performances of our athletes, the attendance/viewership of Athletics events, or the return generated for sponsors of the sport.

For instance, the commercial benefits received from the launch series, was over R40 million worth of media exposure across the three legs of the event. To this end, the mother body will always strive to create exciting, innovative events for our athletes to excel on home soil.

"The inaugural series was one of the sporting highlights of the year, with world class performances by world class athletes at three venues across South Africa, recording excellent viewership figures which again confirmed Athletics as one of the top sports in South Africa.

"Critically, the involvement of event sponsors must be organised around a well delivered product, which offers the sponsors a strong return on their investment.

"We also take the opportunity to announce that the three-year sponsorship agreement (ending in 2020) that we had with Liquid Telecom, was terminated after the first series, but in respect of the confidentially clauses binding the three parties, we will not go into the matter any further, except to note that this development is now subject to a dispute.

"We are steadfast, highly enthusiastic and working diligently to ensure the 2019 series will take place with a replacement sponsor and we are truly excited about the opportunity that exists for our future partners through the platforms offered by Athletics."

Sport24