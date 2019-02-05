Malawi: Asian Muslim Relief Aid Assists Flood Victims in Blantyre

A local Malawian relief operation, the Asian Muslim Relief Aid (AMRA) has intensified its efforts in alleviating the suffering of thousands of Malawians affected by devastating floods that have hit the country over the past weeks.

Heavy rainfall in Blantyre swept many homes away and damaged items.

Meanwhile, AMRA has moved in as one of the organizations that are providing relief aid to the affected households in various parts of Blantyre like Kachere,Machinjiri

The organization through Ameer Jakhura , told Nyasa Times that they distributed different items worth K10 million to families affected by the heavy rains.

Some of the relief items distributed were Ufa 20kg, Soya,basins 40lt, 800gram bar of soap, roll Black sheeting, Likuni Phala,Sugar, salt,cups,plates,bowl,single bed blankets,K5,000 cash to each victim and 50kg sack for packing.

Jakhura further says they are planning to distribute a further relief items in Chikwawa district in the affected areas.

Group Village Headwoman Kachere said 91 families from her area were affected by the heavy rains in the area.

"Many of these people had their homes destroyed by the heavy rains and we thank AMRA for this timely gesture. We urge other organisations to follow suit because we still have some people in dire need of the support," she said.

The organization is currently appealing for more funding from well-wishers to assist in the relief effort. Interested well-wishers are advised to send their donation through Islamic Zakaat Fund in Limbe