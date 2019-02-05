Namibia: Farmers' Unions Produce Drought Action Plan

It is of utmost importance that export of livestock is not limited in order to enable producers to market their animals as soon as possible in the face of a looming drought crisis.

This is one of the recommendations contained in a joint drought action plan compiled by the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) and the Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers' Union (NECFU) which was signed by the unions' respective presidents, Ryno van der Merwe and Ndahafa Nghifindaka and is dated 1 February, 2019.

According to the two unions, since 2013 most parts of Namibia have received below normal rainfall in five of the last seven years and the severity of this year's drought appears worse than previous ones due to the fact that no significant rain has fallen in the country so far and very little grazing is available locally.

The latest issue of the NAU newsletter also states that all reserve tuft-field is exhausted and pastures cannot recover as fast as in the past. In addition, due to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in South Africa, no hay or silage can be imported into Namibia.

Producers are thus in a "perfect storm" where livestock must urgently be removed from the veld at much lower prices, the newsletter further adds. As part of the drought action plan, the unions have appealed to agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb for an urgent meeting to discuss the crisis and they have also put forward various recommendations. The plan has been influenced by the fact that Namibia is a drought-prone country and farmers need to reduce their herds as quickly as possible, albeit at significantly lower prices, to avoid further losses. Furthermore the current rainfall forecast for the season is not very positive due to the El Niño weather phenomenon which causes droughts in southern Africa.

"The agriculture ministry and the Meat Board will be urgently requested to remove all policies restricting the export of livestock in order to minimise financial and livestock losses," said the document.

It also added that the government will be requested to make emergency funds available to help with the implementation of a marketing incentive scheme to encourage farmers to sell their livestock in order to reduce the impact of overgrazing on natural rangelands.

The two unions believe price stability for slaughtering animals in the local market is critical for the next three months in order to enable producers to take decisions about preparing slaughter animals.

In addition the unions have requested supporting measures by financial institutions to ease the cash flow management for producers. Such measures could include the extension of payments on subsidised loans.