Namibia: Division Over Modified Crops Imports

A proposal by the two biggest millers to import genetically modified crops into Namibia has divided opinion in the agriculture sector, with one side saying local grain producers will be victims of a market that will favour South African products.

The government's agricultural funding agency, Agribusdev, said the proposal by Namib Mills and Bokomo to import genetically modified crops could negatively affect local producers.

The two companies had placed adverts in newspapers since last year, saying they want to apply for permits from the Biosafety Council of Namibia to import genetically modified maize and feeds for a year from South Africa due to the maize shortages in the country.

Agribusdev's chief agronomist, Julia Nambili, said the proposal might suffocate local producers.

"The genetically modified maize is cheaper than the non-genetically modified maize. The processors will buy the genetically modified maize instead of non-genetically modified grain because of the price difference," she told The Namibian two weeks ago.

She said, the production process of non-genetically modified crops might also collapse as a result of the imports.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) defines GMO crops as those that are genetically engineered to resist environmental threats such as droughts and pests.

The chairperson of the Agronomic Producers Association, Gernot Eggert, said local farmers would have to compete with South African maize producers if the permits are granted.

He said the partially and indirect competition would be unfair as Namibian farmers are not allowed to produce genetically modified crops.

Eggert, however, said there is an agreement that requires millers to buy local maize first after every harvest.

The Namibia Agriculture Union's manager of commodities, Harald Marggraff, said their members would not be affected by the importation of genetically modified products.

The union has more than 250 members in the agricultural sector in the country.

"This is because after every harvest, local retailers are obliged to buy the local harvest before importing maize as stipulated in the grain (mahangu/maize) marketing agreement between the millers and producers," he stated.

Marggraff did not explain the consequences millers could face if they do not buy Namibian maize.

The Namibia Statistics Agency said the agriculture and fishing sectors are the biggest employers in the country, with 20% of the population employed in these industries.

FARMERS

Farmers are also divided on whether the proposal to import genetically modified maize and feeds will affect them.

The chairman of a regional farmers union in Zambezi, Alfred Chilinda, said: "The import permits should not be granted, and if it is going to be given, it should not apply to our region."

He added that local farmers cannot compete against South African farmers. This is due to insufficient infrastructure such as storage facilities, and their inability to fumigate their grain until the millers come since they do not purchase the grain immediately after harvests.

Chilinda said by the time they come, millers reject a lot of their grain because it will be infested with weevils.

Speaking on behalf of farmers around the area of the Abenab settlement in the Otjozondjupa region, Georg Sievers said farmers in central Namibia are not worried about the proposed application by the two millers as long as the agreement in place between the millers and local producers is observed.

The settlement is located in the maize triangle, which is one of the most productive agricultural areas in the country.

Farmers in the northern and eastern parts of the country have, however, said the importation of GMO grain will affect them.

One of the farmers, Elina Kalundu, said: "We will be affected because they are producing hybrid grains, while the locals are not allowed to produce them."

Ricky Lilami, a member of the Agronomic Board in the eastern regions, conceded that the farmers face challenges.

"It is true that last year, most farmers who were supposed to sell grain did not sell on time."

Lilami said the millers had indicated last year that they preferred buying maize from Cape Town because it is cheaper there.

Farmers in the Kavango (East and West) and Zambezi regions interviewed by this newspaper claimed that over the years, the millers have always come way after the harvest.

An Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta) representative in the eastern regions said the millers' delaying tactics have forced farmers to sell their grains at low prices due to the transport costs they bear in getting the grain to be inspected by the millers.

He added that there was a time when farmers were stranded because nobody was buying their grain until they consulted Amta.

An agency representative suggested that the government should provide more funds to Amta to invest in technology such as small silos and fumigating materials for individual farmers to preserve their grain.

Amta's promotion and research manager, Gilbert Mulondo, said the importation of GMO grains should be temporary to enable millers and retailers in Namibia to buy local stocks first as per agreement.

He added that the only way millers should import grain is when local farmers fail to meet the required grain standards.

Mulondo said after the harvest season, the millers do not buy grain on time, and farmers start pressurising the government to buy their grain.

The marketing agency announced last week that it wants to buy all surplus mahangu.

Agribank said when the bank extended loans to farmers, the importation of GMO grain was not factored in, and it will be premature for them to comment on how the proposed imports will affect the farmers' loan repayment abilities.

Team Namibia refused to comment on how importing genetically modified products will affect their promotion of the use of local products.