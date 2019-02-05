South Africa: Partnership Utilises Technology to Curb Killer Diseases

Johannesburg — A NEW partnership between a leading technology firm and health scheme is anticipated to promote healthy lifestyles and combat killer disease.

Among the deadly ailments are heart disease, diabetes and cancers.

Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa announced the partnership with Discovery Vitality, the world's leading science-based behavioural-change programme encouraging and rewarding healthier living.

Effective immediately, Huawei has become part of the Discovery Vitality fitness device family, making it possible for Vitality members to link a Huawei device and Health app to Vitality to earn points for recorded workouts.

Consumers using Huawei devices and the Huawei Health app to earn Vitality points can track steps, speed and average heart rate, depending on the capability of the device you use.

"Health apps are being utilised more than ever before. Technology advancements and access to information on personal health have made it much easier for consumers to connect with and track their health thanks to apps such as Huawei Health," said Likun Zhao, Vice President Huawei Consumer Business Group, Southern Africa.

The Huawei Health app can be loaded onto any Android or IOS device to track and monitor exercise, heart rate, weight and sleep.

Dinesh Govender, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Vitality, one of their main goals was increasing engagement in physical activity, which acts as a trigger for other healthy lifestyle choices and helps prevent the onset of non-communicable health conditions.

Govender stated physical activity was beneficial for overall longevity and mental health, hence this technology-driven partnership, they could open Vitality's behavior-change capabilities and the rewards for a healthy lifestyle to an even greater segment of consumers and Vitality members who use devices and apps from Huawei.

"We are excited to welcome Huawei South Africa as a new partner and enabling more Vitality members to earn points for physical activity recorded with the Huawei Health app," Govender said.

To celebrate this addition to the Discovery Vitality device family, Huawei is running a competition until March 31.

All runners who record qualifying races of 21 kilometres and more and upload the details to Vitality stand a chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to compete at the Great Wall of China Marathon in Beijing in May.